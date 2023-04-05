O'Neill will take a seat Wednesday versus Atlanta, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
O'Neill will head to the bench after he went 3-for-8 with a run scored and a strikeout over the first two games of the series. Dylan Carlson will take over in center field and bat sixth in Wednesday's series-finale.
