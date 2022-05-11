O'Neill isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
O'Neill is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three matchups after he went 1-for-12 with a run, a walk and seven strikeouts over his last three games. Juan Yepez will start in left field and bat fourth.
