O'Neill won't get the call as the 26th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against the Royals as he's day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Lane Thomas gets the call for the day instead of O'Neill. O'Neill struggled to a .263/.282/.395 line in 21 games for the Cardinals at the start of the season but has posted a strong .288/.339/.692 line since a demotion to Triple-A Memphis.