O'Neill fouled a ball off his foot Thursday, which explains why he's absence from the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The Cardinals evidently believe O'Neill can play some role in Friday's contest, as they activated him from the 10-day inured list Friday after he missed time with a strained right groin. The foot issue appears to be a minor one, as he's expected to return to the lineup Saturday.