O'Neill is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Padres due to knee discomfort, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
O'Neill has dealt with the knee issue off and on for the bulk of August. He is unavailable off the bench Wednesday, although it's unclear at this point whether his absence might extend into the weekend. Richie Palacios is in left field Wednesday.
