Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Dealing with strained oblique
O'Neill has a strained oblique, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
O'Neill's last spring appearance came Monday against the Twins. The 22-year-old outfielder was expected to open the season at Triple-A Memphis, so this injury likely doesn't affect his eventual major-league arrival date.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Drives in five for Redbirds in win•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Smacks first bomb with Cardinals organization•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Traded to Cardinals•
-
Mariners' Tyler O'Neill: Could be trade candidate•
-
Mariners' Tyler O'Neill: Leaves game with hamstring injury•
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....