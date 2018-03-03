O'Neill has a strained oblique, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill's last spring appearance came Monday against the Twins. The 22-year-old outfielder was expected to open the season at Triple-A Memphis, so this injury likely doesn't affect his eventual major-league arrival date.

