O'Neill went 3-for-4 with a double, two solo home runs, an additional run and a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.

O'Neill crushed solo home runs in the first and fourth innings off Chicago starter Cory Abbott, doubled and scored in the sixth and stole second after reaching on an error in the eighth. He's one of just five players in MLB this season with at least 34 home runs and 15 steals and has been scorching since the beginning of September with a .319/.366/.726 line featuring seven doubles and 13 long balls.