O'Neill (back) went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout in his second rehab game Wednesday with Triple-A Memphis, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his rehab debut Tuesday, so Wednesday's stat line qualifies as an improvement. He's been serving only as Memphis' designated hitter thus far and will likely have to prove his health with some outfield action before the Cardinals consider activating him from the 60-day injured list. The 28-year-old has been sidelined since early May due to lingering back issues.