O'Neill went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in a 10-1 win Friday in Milwaukee.

O'Neill got the scoring started when he doubled with two outs in the first inning and later scored as part of a four-run, two-out rally. The three-hit performance snapped a 1-for-14 slump over the last four games. It was his first extra-base hit since an Opening Day homer. The 26-year-old put it all together for the first time last year at the major-league level and should continue to be a force in the Cardinals' lineup as the season progresses.