O'Neill went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in a loss to the Nationals on Thursday.

O'Neill had been activated from the disabled list prior to Tuesday's game, but he hadn't logged an at-bat until Thursday. The outfielder picked up where he left off prior to his injury, when he'd hit safely in all four games subsequent to a promotion from Triple-A Memphis. Now apparently back at full health following his groin injury, O'Neill will look to continue building on the stellar start to his current major-league stint.