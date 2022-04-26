O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Mets.
Max Scherzer and Miles Mikolas put on a pitching duel for most of the game. O'Neill was able to open the scoring in the eighth with a two-run single off Trevor May, but the Mets rallied for the win in the ninth. O'Neill's been solid from a run-production standpoint with 10 RBI and eight runs scored through 14 contests. He's added a home run, two doubles and two stolen bases while posting a .216/.300/.314 slash line.
