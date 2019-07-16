Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Drives in four Monday
O'Neill went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, two runs and four RBI to help the Cardinals to a 7-0 victory over the Pirates on Monday.
Th 24-year-old carried the offensive load on a day the Cardinals got a complete-game shutout from Miles Mikolas, driving in four of his team's seven runs and cranking his fourth home run of the season with a two-run shot in the fifth inning off Joe Musgrove. O'Neill is now slashing .295/.329/.513 over 78 at-bats and should continue to see regular at-bats in the short term with Marcell Ozuna (finger) on the injured list.
