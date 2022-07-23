O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored Friday against the Reds.

O'Neill delivered a two-RBI single in the second inning to give St. Louis a short-lived lead. In four starts since returning from the injured list, O'Neill has collected three hits across 14 at-bats with no extra-base hits. For the season, he has maintained a .239/.300/.350 line across 203 plate appearances.