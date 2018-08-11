O'Neill (groin) went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in Triple-A Memphis' win over Oklahoma City on Friday.

The slugging outfielder is right back with his Redbirds teammates for a few games, and he celebrated his return by lacing a timely two-bagger in a big six-run fifth inning. O'Neill is slated to play with Memphis on Saturday and Sunday at a minimum, and he could also see action early next week before a planned activation date of next Thursday.

