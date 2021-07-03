O'Neill left Friday's win over the Rockies in the bottom of the sixth inning with a right finger injury, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill was hit by a pitch on the right pinky in the top of the sixth inning, but he was initially able to remain in the game as a pinch runner. However, he was removed from the game to begin the bottom of the sixth inning. Prior to his departure, the 26-year-old went 1-for-2 with a double and a run. He'll undergo further testing Saturday, but manager Mike Shildt was encouraged by the outfielder's prognosis Friday.