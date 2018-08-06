Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Expect back in 10 days
O'Neill (groin) is expected to miss the minimum 10 days on the disabled list, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
O'Neill's groin injury is reportedly not a baseball injury and not a muscular injury, but instead a condition of a "sensitive nature". The outfielder underwent treatment Monday and is not expected to be out long. Adolis Garcia was called up and could be in line for some starts in the outfield, though it's Jose Martinez who starts in right field Monday.
