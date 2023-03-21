O'Neill (illness) is expected to return to Grapefruit League action Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
O'Neill came down with a stomach virus after returning from a strong stint with Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic, but he felt well enough to taking batting practice and shag fly balls Tuesday morning in Cardinals camp. The 27-year-old should be an everyday player out of the gate this season for St. Louis, whether in left field or center field. He's shaping up as a big-time bounceback candidate for 2023, assuming there is better luck on the health front.
