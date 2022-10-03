O'Neill (hamstring) won't be activated from the 10-day injured list before the Cardinals' regular-season finale Wednesday in Pittsburgh, but manager Oliver Marmol said the outfielder could be included on the postseason roster, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Though O'Neill isn't progressing quickly enough from his left hamstring strain to play in games, he's scheduled to hit on the field over each of the next three days, which should give the Cardinals a sense of whether he'll be ready to play during the wild-card round, which begins Friday. His absence has paved the way for Dylan Carlson to re-emerge as a regular in the St. Louis outfield.