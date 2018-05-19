O'Neill entered Friday's win against the Phillies in the seventh inning as a defensive replacement and went 1-for-1 with a run.

The 22-year-old had just been recalled from Triple-A Memphis, where he's been tearing the cover off the ball with 13 home runs over 113 at-bats. O'Neill had gone hitless in nine plate appearances in his one prior Cardinals stint this season, so Friday's seventh-inning single marked the first major-league hit.