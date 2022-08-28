O'Neill is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Though he's on the bench for the series finale, O'Neill appears to have taken hold of the everyday role in center field after producing an .848 OPS over his last 14 games. Meanwhile, Dylan Carlson, who will start in center field Sunday, looks to be on the outside looking in for a regular role in the outfield with the hot-hitting Corey Dickerson having emerged as St. Louis' primary option in left field.