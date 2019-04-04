O'Neill went 1-for-2 with an RBI infield single in an extra-inning win over the Pirates on Wednesday.

O'Neill's 10th inning infield hit plated Kolten Wong to snap a 4-4 tie. The slugging outfielder has yet to leave the yard in the five games during which he's made an appearance this season, but he's now hit safely in three of his last four. With Marcell Ozuna (side) ailing and scheduled for a Thursday MRI, the possibility of O'Neill being afforded much more consistent playing time in the near future looms as a distinct possibility.