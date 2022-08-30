O'Neill went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Monday's 13-4 win over the Reds.

O'Neill opened the game's scoring with a solo shot in the second inning and later drilled a two-run homer in the sixth. He's gone deep five times over the last seven games, giving him 12 home runs through 81 games. The 27-year-old outfielder is now slashing .233/.307/.397 with 53 RBI and 46 runs scored across 326 plate appearances.