O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a lower back strain, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Juan Yepez will join the Cardinals in a corresponding move to provide depth in the corner outfield. O'Neill, who's dealt with a range of different injuries throughout his pro career, was slashing just .228/.283/.337 with two home runs and one stolen base through 29 games (99 plate appearances) this season. He figures to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment before returning to the active roster. There's no real timetable yet.