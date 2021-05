O'Neill went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two runs, three RBI and a strikeout as St. Louis defeated Arizona 7-4 Saturday.

O'Neill sandwiched a fifth inning solo home run between two doubles to continue a scorching three game stretch where he's 6-for-14 with three home runs and three doubles. The outfielder raised his slash line to .272/.306/.623 and his OPS would be top five if O'Neill had enough at-bats to qualify.