O'Neill went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 11-4 loss to Atlanta.
O'Neill's homer came in the ninth inning with the Cardinals down 10 runs, so it had little impact on the game. He's still gone yard in two of his last four games, driving in five runs in that span. The outfielder is up to nine long balls, 46 RBI, 41 runs scored and nine stolen bases through 78 contests.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Launches two-run homer in win•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Gets breather in Game 1•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Notches theft in win•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Solo shot in win•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Not in Saturday's lineup•