Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Headed to big leagues Thursday
The Cardinals are expected to promote O'Neill from Triple-A Memphis prior to Thursday's game against the Cubs, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
O'Neill has been scorching hot at Triple-A to open the 2018 season, hitting .388 with a 1.222 OPS and six home runs in just 12 contests. The 22-year-old wasn't able to show his potential in spring training as he dealt with a strained oblique and then a hamstring strain, which limited him to just seven games in the Grapefruit League. O'Neill will provide added depth in the Cardinals' outfield moving forward and could vie for regular at-bats in the event Tommy Pham (groin) is forced to miss time.
