O'Neill will be placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement Thursday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

O'Neill has been sidelined for the last two games with a shoulder issue, and he'll be forced to miss at least a week and a half. The Cardinals will call up Nolan Gorman to make his major-league debut Friday, while Corey Dickerson should see increased playing time in left field during O'Neill's absence.