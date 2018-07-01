Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Headed to major leagues
O'Neill will be called up to the big leagues prior to Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
O'Neill will be called up to replace Dexter Fowler, who's expected to miss the Cardinals' upcoming series with Arizona while on paternity leave. In 16 games with St. Louis this season, O'Neill is batting .237 with three home runs and seven RBI
