Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heading back to majors
O'Neill was recalled from Triple-Memphis by the Cardinals on Friday.
O'Neill had an uneventful six-game stint in the majors earlier this season before being sent to Memphis in late April, and has been tearing the cover off the ball of late. The 22-year-old has a .319 batting average with 13 home runs and 31 RBI in 113 at-bats in Triple-A, but has no clear path to playing time in St. Louis with Marcell Ozuna, Tommy Pham, Dexter Fowler and Harrison Bader all currently healthy in the team's outfield.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Homers twice Monday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Two more homers in Memphis over weekend•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heating up at Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Officially recalled prior to Thursday's game•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Headed to big leagues Thursday•
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Juan Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Rodon is getting closer
Heath Cummings looks at Austin Meadows' chances in the major leagues and whether it's finally...