O'Neill was recalled from Triple-Memphis by the Cardinals on Friday.

O'Neill had an uneventful six-game stint in the majors earlier this season before being sent to Memphis in late April, and has been tearing the cover off the ball of late. The 22-year-old has a .319 batting average with 13 home runs and 31 RBI in 113 at-bats in Triple-A, but has no clear path to playing time in St. Louis with Marcell Ozuna, Tommy Pham, Dexter Fowler and Harrison Bader all currently healthy in the team's outfield.

