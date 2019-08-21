O'Neill (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill was set to embark on a rehab assignment this week after ramping up his pregame activity level since Monday, and that development will come to pass in relatively prompt fashion. O'Neill's stay down on the farm could extend through the end of August, which would leave him positioned to serve as one of several expected additions to the major-league club when rosters expand at the beginning of September.

