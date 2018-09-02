Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heads to bench
O'Neill is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds.
After starting each of the past eight games and batting .212 with three home runs, O'Neill will bow out of the starting nine with a healthy Marcell Ozuna (shoulder) reclaiming an everyday role in left field. O'Neill hasn't lacked in power across his multiple stops in the big leagues and has slugged 33 home runs between the majors at Triple-A Memphis this season, but his poor plate skills (41.1 K%) hurt his case for steady at-bats.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Clubs two-run homer•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Another homer in win•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Homers, drives in two•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Cracks pinch-hit homer•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Steals, scores as pinch runner•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Doubles, walks in return to action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...