O'Neill is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds.

After starting each of the past eight games and batting .212 with three home runs, O'Neill will bow out of the starting nine with a healthy Marcell Ozuna (shoulder) reclaiming an everyday role in left field. O'Neill hasn't lacked in power across his multiple stops in the big leagues and has slugged 33 home runs between the majors at Triple-A Memphis this season, but his poor plate skills (41.1 K%) hurt his case for steady at-bats.