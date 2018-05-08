Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heating up at Memphis
O'Neill is 6-for-12 with a pair of solo home runs and four runs overall in his last three games for Triple-A Memphis.
The surge has pushed O'Neill's season line with the Redbirds to .354/.353/.695 over 82 at-bats. The slugging outfielder recently logged a brief major-league stint with the Cardinals, but he went hitless over nine plate appearances. O'Neill's improvement in Triple-A this season has been notable, considering he'd hit no better than .253 in his two prior stops at that level.
