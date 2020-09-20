O'Neill went 1-for-3 with two RBI, a walk and a run scored on Saturday, as St. Louis beat the Pirates 5-4

O'Neill supplied a key two-run double as part of the Cardinals comeback win. He has scuffled in 2020, hitting just .189 through 127 at-bats. Symbolic of validity in his average, O'Neill also ranks in the bottom tenth of the league in expected batting average. Luckily for interested fantasy managers, O'Neill is 4-for-8 lifetime with two home runs against Sunday's opponent, Joe Musgrove.