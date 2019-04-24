O'Neill (elbow) went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Double-A Springfield's loss to Amarillo on Tuesday.

It was the first of what might only be three rehab games for O'Neill with Springfield. The power-hitting outfielder could be activated as early as Friday, when he'd look to resume a solid start to his season (.286 average through 29 plate appearances).

