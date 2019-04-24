Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Hitless in first rehab game
O'Neill (elbow) went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Double-A Springfield's loss to Amarillo on Tuesday.
It was the first of what might only be three rehab games for O'Neill with Springfield. The power-hitting outfielder could be activated as early as Friday, when he'd look to resume a solid start to his season (.286 average through 29 plate appearances).
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Starting up rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Will avoid extended stay on IL•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Placed on injured list•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Makes early exit•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Launches first homer of 2019•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Go-ahead single in extras•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran