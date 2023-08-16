O'Neill is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
O'Neill's streak of five consecutive starts will come to an end Wednesday as Alec Burleson replaces him in the left field. After slashing .306/.404/.571 in his first 14 games upon returning from the 60-day injured list July 20, O'Neill has fallen into a 3-for-24 rut at the plate over his subsequent eight games.
