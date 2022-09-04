O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Cubs.

O'Neill's been more effective overall lately, going 10-for-38 (.263) with six long balls, two stolen bases, 15 RBI and 12 runs scored in his last 11 games. His homer Saturday put the Cardinals ahead as part of a six-run rally in the third inning. The outfielder is up to a .231/.307/.396 slash line with 13 homers, 56 RBI, 50 runs scored and 11 steals through 85 contests, with the recent hot hitting securing him in an everyday role.