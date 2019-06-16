Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Hits minor-league injured list
O'Neill (hamstring) was placed on the seven-day injured list at Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
O'Neill is specifically suffering from a left hamstring spasm, but it reportedly isn't a serious setback for the promising outfielder. The 23-year-old is currently slashing .250/.304/.500 with the Redbirds, a line partly comprised of four doubles, nine home runs and 23 RBI.
