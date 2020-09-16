O'Neill went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and sacrifice fly during the win over the Brewers in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.
O'Neill cut the Brewers' lead to 2-1 with his solo shot off Brandon Woodruff in the second and later tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Despite the productive performance, O'Neill has just 15 RBI while hitting a disappointing .195/.276/.389 through 127 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Productive in nightcap•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Sitting in third straight•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Launches fifth homer•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Breaks homer drought in win•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Comes through in clutch•