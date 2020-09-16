O'Neill went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and sacrifice fly during the win over the Brewers in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

O'Neill cut the Brewers' lead to 2-1 with his solo shot off Brandon Woodruff in the second and later tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Despite the productive performance, O'Neill has just 15 RBI while hitting a disappointing .195/.276/.389 through 127 plate appearances.