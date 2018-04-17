Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Homer barrage continues Monday
O'Neill went 3-for-5 with four RBI from a pair of two-run home runs and scored three runs overall in Triple-A Memphis' 7-4 win over Iowa on Monday.
The 22-year-old has been terrorizing Triple-A pitching since the season began, with Monday's outburst pushing his average to .432 over his first 47 plate appearances. That impressive number is partly comprised of nine extra-base hits (six home runs, two doubles and one triple) and he's already knocked in a whopping 18 runs over 11 games. His homer total notably ties him with the Padres' Josh Naylor for tops in all of the minors.
