O'Neill went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Rockies.

The homer was O'Neill's first since Opening Day, and the steal was his first of the season. This was the outfielder's third multi-hit effort. He's slashing a respectable .282/.317/.436 with two homers, four RBI and five runs scored through 41 plate appearances. Despite an early spat with manager Oliver Marmol over effort level, O'Neill appears to be back in his expected role as the starting center fielder, though Dylan Carlson (neck) could threaten his playing time once healthy.