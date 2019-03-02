Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Homers again
O'Neill went 1-for-2 with a solo homer, a walk and an additional run scored Friday against the Astros.
O'Neill walked in his first trip to the plate, coming around to score on a single from Rangel Ravelo. He added a solo homer later in the game, his second of spring (though also just his second hit in 12 at-bats).
