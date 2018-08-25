O'Neill went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs in Friday's win over the Rockies.

O'Neill collected his third double and his fifth homer of the year off starter Antonio Senzatela, marking his second consecutive game with a home run. The 23-year-old is hitting .289/.325/.526 with 13 RBI and 17 runs in 76 at-bats this season. His playing time figures to take a hit once Marcell Ozuna (shoulder) returns to the lineup.