Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Homers, drives in two
O'Neill went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs in Friday's win over the Rockies.
O'Neill collected his third double and his fifth homer of the year off starter Antonio Senzatela, marking his second consecutive game with a home run. The 23-year-old is hitting .289/.325/.526 with 13 RBI and 17 runs in 76 at-bats this season. His playing time figures to take a hit once Marcell Ozuna (shoulder) returns to the lineup.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Cracks pinch-hit homer•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Steals, scores as pinch runner•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Doubles, walks in return to action•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Not playing first game back•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Back from DL•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Slated to return Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...