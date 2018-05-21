O'Neill went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a pair of runs in the Cardinals' 5-1 victory over the Phillies on Sunday.

It was the second homer in three games for the 22-year-old and he's now 5-for-8 with three runs and two RBI to go along with the pair of long balls since he was promoted due to his hot hitting at Triple-A Memphis. Whether he can break into the regular rotation in a stacked Cardinals outfield remains the question here, but if O'Neill continues to hit like this, he'll at least make a compelling case that he should be getting consistent at-bats.