O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Pirates.
O'Neill delivered the Cardinals' margin of victory, going deep just two batters after Albert Pujols' 697th career homer put St. Louis ahead. The long ball was O'Neill's second in nine games in September, though he's batting just .233 (7-for-30) this month. That's in line with his season average of .228, and he's added a .700 OPS, 14 homers, 12 stolen bases, 58 RBI, 53 runs scored, 10 doubles and a triple through 92 contests.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Steals base in loss•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Dealing with neck stiffness•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Scratched from lineup•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Hits go-ahead homer•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Steals in consecutive games•