O'Neill (wrist) went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs overall while playing eight innings in right field during Double-A Springfield's loss to Frisco on Tuesday.

O'Neill continued his successful sojourn through the minors with Tuesday's multi-hit effort. The slugger has hit safely in all five rehab games, and given the power he displayed versus Frisco, appears to be on the verge of activation.

