O'Neill (finger) went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and three strikeouts in Thursday's 5-4 extra-inning win over Arizona.

O'Neill made a quick impact in his return from a sprained left middle finger. He went deep in the second inning off Arizona starter Jon Duplantier. O'Neill is up to nine homers, 20 RBI, 17 runs scored and four stolen bases across 112 plate appearances. He's striking out at a 33.9 percent clip, but as long as he continues to hit for power, he should be a fixture in the lineup.