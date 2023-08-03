O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Cubs.

O'Neill has homered in back-to-back contests. He's hit safely in 10 of 12 games since he returned from a back injury, going 13-for-42 (.310) in that span while seeing a starting role in left field. The Cardinals were sellers at the trade deadline, but they didn't part with any of their outfielders, so playing time will likely continue to be competitive. O'Neill is up to a .254/.324/.403 slash line with four homers, 12 RBI, 18 runs scored and two stolen bases through 41 games this year.