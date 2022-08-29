O'Neill hit a three-run home run in his only at-bat in Sunday's 6-3 win over Atlanta.
O'Neill didn't start the game, but he entered as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning. He made an impact in his lone at-bat, hitting a go-ahead blast that accounted for the winning run in the eighth. The outfielder's gone yard three times in his last six games, adding nine RBI and four runs scored in that span. For the season, he's slashing .230/.302/.375 with 10 homers, 50 RBI, 43 runs scored and nine stolen bases through 321 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Gets Sunday off•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Goes yard in Friday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Launches two-run homer in win•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Gets breather in Game 1•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Notches theft in win•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Not starting Wednesday•