O'Neill went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 8-2 win over Cleveland.

O'Neill homered off Phil Maton in the third inning and off Trevor Stephan in the seventh inning. The outfielder is riding a current 16-game streak of reaching base safely. During that stretch, he has eight homers, 16 RBI, 14 runs and a pair of steals. The 26-year-old is slashing .291/.325/.649 in 160 plate appearances.