O'Neill went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs for Triple-A Memphis in its 2-1 win over Nashville on Monday.

O'Neill has now gone deep four times in Memphis' last three contests, bringing his home-run count up to 13 across just 111 plate appearances at Triple-A. That total is tied for the second-most in all of the minors, an achievement rendered even more impressive by O'Neill having appeared in six games for the Cardinals earlier this season. While O'Neill's 1.9 percent walk rate leaves something to be desired, it doesn't look to be a major impediment to him eventually rejoining the big club. Instead, it's the Cardinals' ample depth in the outfield that has prevented a permanent stay in the majors for O'Neill, who will likely need to wait for one of Marcell Ozuna, Tommy Pham or Dexter Fowler to succumb to an injury before receiving an extended look from St. Louis.